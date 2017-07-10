Rays' Lucius Fox: Drives in run in All-Star Futures Game
Fox went 0-for-2 with an RBI groundout during Team World's 7-6 loss to Team USA in Sunday's All-Star Futures Game.
The 20-year-old has been solid during his first season at Low-A Bowling Green, slashing .279/.361/.357 with 15 extra-base hits (11 doubles, two triples, two home runs), 26 RBI, 26 stolen bases and 42 runs over 306 plate appearances. A part of the August 2016 trade with the Giants that also netted the Rays shortstop Matt Duffy, Fox's speed and already-solid plate discipline afford him plenty of fantasy potential, although he naturally has a long journey ahead of him before hitting the major-league level.
