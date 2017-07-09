Smith is not in the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Despite being in the middle of a seven-game hit streak, the Rays decided it would be a good day for some rest with left-hander David Price taking the hill for Boston in the series finale. Peter Bourjos will patrol center field in his stead.

