Rays' Mallex Smith: Cedes Sunday's start
Smith is not in the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Despite being in the middle of a seven-game hit streak, the Rays decided it would be a good day for some rest with left-hander David Price taking the hill for Boston in the series finale. Peter Bourjos will patrol center field in his stead.
