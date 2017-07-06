Smith went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's loss to the Cubs.

The 24-year-old speedster is off to a hot start to July (7-for-13) after ending last month in a 1-for-15 mini-slump. Smith continues to be a solid source of production out of the leadoff spot, as he's now slashing .333/.405/.417 with 21 runs and 10 stolen bases in 31 games (108 at-bats) this season.