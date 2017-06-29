Rays' Mallex Smith: Day off Thursday
Smith is not in Thursday's lineup, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith will get the day off after starting the past six games in the field. He has gone hitless in the last two contests, going 0-for-10 with two strikeouts, but has hit the ball well since joining the team in June. Steven Souza slides over to center for Thursday's game while Shane Peterson mans right in his stead.
