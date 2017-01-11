Smith (oblique) was traded to the Rays on Wednesday as the headliner in a deal that sent Drew Smyly to the Mariners.

This was the second time Smith was traded within a 90-minute span Wednesday, as he was originally dealt from Atlanta to Seattle in exchange for prospects. Smith is more highly thought of in fantasy circles than in real life, due to his elite speed that could lead to a 40-plus steal season if he received regular at-bats over a full season. The Rays have a pretty crowded outfield situation now, and it is unclear if Smith will start the year in the majors or see everyday at-bats at Triple-A. He could possibly occupy the strong side of a platoon with Steven Souza, but the Rays might not be ready to pull the plug on giving Souza everyday at-bats. Smith's stock still sees an uptick, as there was nowhere for him to play in Atlanta at the start of the day. It will be an interesting situation to follow in spring training, but Smith is essentially big league ready, and is therefore worth a mid-to-late round gamble because of his speed. His recovery from a recent oblique strain will also be something to track as spring training approaches.