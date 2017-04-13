Smith (undisclosed) has come out of Thursday's game against the Yankees, Steve Carney of 680 WDAE reports.

Peter Bourjos has come on to replace Smith in the third inning of Thursday's game after Smith appeared to tweak something on the base paths. Smith stayed in the game for the remainder of the inning, but manager Kevin Cash has since opted to remove him from the contest. More information on Smith's status figures to be made available later Thursday, but he should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener against the Red Sox.