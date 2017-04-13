Rays' Mallex Smith: Early exit Thursday
Smith (undisclosed) has come out of Thursday's game against the Yankees, Steve Carney of 680 WDAE reports.
Peter Bourjos has come on to replace Smith in the third inning of Thursday's game after Smith appeared to tweak something on the base paths. Smith stayed in the game for the remainder of the inning, but manager Kevin Cash has since opted to remove him from the contest. More information on Smith's status figures to be made available later Thursday, but he should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's series opener against the Red Sox.
More News
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...