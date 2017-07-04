Rays' Mallex Smith: Gets day off against left-hander
Smith is out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The lefty-hitting Smith has handled the larger portion of a platoon in center field since Kevin Kiermaier (hip) hit the disabled list June 9, but he'll head to the bench Tuesday with left-hander Jon Lester on the mound for the home team. Peter Bourjos will substitute in at center field and bat eighth for the Rays.
