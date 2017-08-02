Rays' Mallex Smith: Held out Wednesday
Smith is not in Wednesday's lineup against the Astros, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.
Smith hits the bench for the third time in the past five games, as Peter Bourjos draws the start in center. Since the All-Star break, Smith is hitting just .185/.241/.296 with one home run, five RBI and eight runs.
