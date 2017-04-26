Smith (hamstring) roped a triple over three at-bats in Tuesday's rehab start for High-A Charlotte, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The most important takeaway here is clearly the apparent health of Smith's hamstring, which could hardly have endured a better litmus test than a near-complete sprint around the diamond. As per Topkin, the emerging outfielder remains projected to head to Triple-A Durham when he's deemed to be finished with his rehab process.