Rays' Mallex Smith: Legs out triple in rehab start
Smith (hamstring) roped a triple over three at-bats in Tuesday's rehab start for High-A Charlotte, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The most important takeaway here is clearly the apparent health of Smith's hamstring, which could hardly have endured a better litmus test than a near-complete sprint around the diamond. As per Topkin, the emerging outfielder remains projected to head to Triple-A Durham when he's deemed to be finished with his rehab process.
More News
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Puts in work in extended spring training Monday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Rehab stint delayed by rainout•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Potentially available for rehab stint Sunday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Takes batting practice Wednesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Resumes running•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Sent to DL•
-
Bellinger, Corbin and Deep League Buys
Heath Cummings discusses the outlook for Dodgers' prospect Cody Bellinger.
-
Sale, Thor among five changed SPs
Five big-name pitchers have made changes to their repertoires in the early going this season....
-
Bellinger the call-up we've hoped for
How excited should Fantasy Baseball owners be for Cody Bellinger? Scott White looks at the...
-
Eligibility: Turner deepens SS pool
Trea Turner finally qualifies at the largely disappointing shortstop position. Chris Towers...
-
Podcast: Buy/Sell, Thames watch
It’s a big buy low/sell high show! We have plenty of names for you to consider as you get ready...
-
Waivers: Ready for Urias, Arroyo?
A little call-up action Monday overshadowed the continued resurgence of Jason Heyward, David...