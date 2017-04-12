Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The speedster had himself a game over the weekend, getting on base five times and stealing two bases in a win over the Yankees, but he's done little else of note so far this season. While Smith should continue to play regularly against right-handers until Colby Rasmus (groin) is back, he will be shielded from lefties, and he's little more than a one-category play when he is in the lineup.