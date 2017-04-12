Rays' Mallex Smith: Out of lineup Wednesday
Smith is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Yankees, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The speedster had himself a game over the weekend, getting on base five times and stealing two bases in a win over the Yankees, but he's done little else of note so far this season. While Smith should continue to play regularly against right-handers until Colby Rasmus (groin) is back, he will be shielded from lefties, and he's little more than a one-category play when he is in the lineup.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...
-
Harvey's start promising but ...
Matt Harvey has exceeded all expectations in his first two starts, but Chris Towers says the...