Rays' Mallex Smith: Potentially available for rehab stint Sunday
Smith (hamstring) could begin a rehab assignment as soon as Sunday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The speed demon is reportedly doing very well in his recovery from hamstring tightness, so the Rays are optimistic that they can plug him into game action relatively soon. It's unclear how long they plan to have him on said assignment, but things should become clearer once he actually embarks on the rehab stint.
