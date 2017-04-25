Rays' Mallex Smith: Puts in work in extended spring training Monday
Smith (hamstring) put in his rehab work in extended spring training Monday and is scheduled to play for High-A Charlotte on Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The speedster is thus due to jump back into game action a week after he resumed running and six days after starting batting practice in his rehab process. Smith is still on track to rejoin the Rays later in the week assuming no setbacks.
