Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Orioles.

The leadoff man's phenomenal June OBP is up to .452, with Smith now having reached base safely in all 14 games he's played this month. The 24-year-old's .346/.420/.436 season line speaks to his ability to disrupt opposing teams from the top of the order, and his elite speed has already led to nine stolen bases as well. He's also displayed some solid plate discipline, as evidenced by a 78 percent contact rate over 88 big-league plate appearances this season.