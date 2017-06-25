Rays' Mallex Smith: Reaches base three times Saturday
Smith went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Orioles.
The leadoff man's phenomenal June OBP is up to .452, with Smith now having reached base safely in all 14 games he's played this month. The 24-year-old's .346/.420/.436 season line speaks to his ability to disrupt opposing teams from the top of the order, and his elite speed has already led to nine stolen bases as well. He's also displayed some solid plate discipline, as evidenced by a 78 percent contact rate over 88 big-league plate appearances this season.
More News
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Extends hitting streak to 12 games Wednesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Retreats to bench versus lefty Tuesday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Drops to sixth vs. left-hander•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Another stellar effort Sunday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Flashes power, speed Friday•
-
Rays' Mallex Smith: Will start, bat leadoff Friday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...