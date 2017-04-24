Smith (hamstring) did not begin his rehab stint with High-A Charlotte on Sunday as planned due to the game being rained out, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The speedy outfielder's recovery from his hamstring injury had gone off without a hitch to this point, but Mother Nature had her say Sunday. Smith has been running since last Tuesday and began taking batting practice the next day, so a few days of game action represent the final piece of the puzzle before a return to the Rays. Smith had made a notable impact with his speed in eight games before his injury, so his presence will provide Tampa with a disruptive element that no other player currently on the roster can match.