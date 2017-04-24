Rays' Mallex Smith: Rehab stint delayed by rainout
Smith (hamstring) did not begin his rehab stint with High-A Charlotte on Sunday as planned due to the game being rained out, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The speedy outfielder's recovery from his hamstring injury had gone off without a hitch to this point, but Mother Nature had her say Sunday. Smith has been running since last Tuesday and began taking batting practice the next day, so a few days of game action represent the final piece of the puzzle before a return to the Rays. Smith had made a notable impact with his speed in eight games before his injury, so his presence will provide Tampa with a disruptive element that no other player currently on the roster can match.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...