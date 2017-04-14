Smith exited Thursday's game against the Yankees with right hamstring tightness.

The speedy outfielder appeared to tweak his hamstring on the base paths during a rundown in Thursday's contest, and while he was temporarily able to stay in the game, the Rays ultimately replaced him with Peter Bourjos in left field. The team has yet to comment on his availability for Friday's series opener in Boston, but if Smith is unable to give it a go, Corey Dickerson or Bourjos could take over in left against Rick Porcello.