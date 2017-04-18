Rays' Mallex Smith: Resumes running
Smith (hamstring) began a running program Tuesday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Smith is still experiencing some tightness while running, so he'll remain sidelined until he's over that, though it appears he's inching closer to returning to the Rays. He still remains without a timetable, but that should become clearer as he continues to ramp up his activity.
