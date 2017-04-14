The Rays placed Smith on the 10-day disabled list Friday with right hamstring tightness.

They also transferred reliever Brad Boxberger (flexor strain) to the 60-day disabled list. Smith, meanwhile, will get a breather after exiting Thursday's game. The timing is a shame, considering he had stolen three bases in his first eight games. This could open the door for Colby Rasmus (groin) to return from the DL, perhaps to split time in left field with Peter Bourjos on a platoon basis. Rasmus could see a brief bump in value for deep-mixed fantasy leagues. Bourjos could be worth an add in some of those formats as well but chiefly will contribute a tad more in AL-only.