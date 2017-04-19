Smith (hamstring) will take batting practice Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Smith has been dealing with the issue for almost a week now, but has progressed recently, taking batting practice Wednesday and beginning a running program Tuesday. The 24-year-old appeared in eight games and was 6-for-22 with three stolen bases before going down. Corey Dickerson has been starting in left field recently for the Rays.

