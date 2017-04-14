Andriese (0-0) allowed just a single run on five hits and three walks through six innings during Thursday's loss to the Yankees. He struck out five batters.

The Blue Jays beat around Andriese to the tune of five runs -- four earned -- over just four innings during his season debut, so this was a nice bounce-back outing. Still, Andriese boasts an underwhelming 4.49 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 7.3 K/9 through 29 career starts, so he's off the fantasy radar in the majority of settings.