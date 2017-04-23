Rays' Matt Andriese: Lasts just five innings against Astros
Andriese allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings during Sunday's loss to Houston. He did not factor into the decision.
The long ball did Andriese in Sunday, as the two home runs he surrendered accounted for all three runs he allowed. It's been an ongoing problem this year, too, as Andriese has been taken deep in each start and five times total through just 19 innings. With a 5.26 FIP and mediocre 7.88 K/9, it's probably best to view the 27-year-old righty as a matchup-based option. A date with the Blue Jays lines up next for Andriese, and considering Toronto's offensive struggles, he could be a potential low-priced flier in daily contests and streaming option in seasonal settings.
More News
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Sharp in win over Tigers•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Labors through four innings Friday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Gives up six earned runs Sunday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Throws 86 pitches against Triple-A squad•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Gets into fourth inning Wednesday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Is it finally time to start Avisail Garcia? Can we trust Ryon Healy? Scott White gives his...
-
Bumgarner injury: Fantasy fallout
What does Madison Bumgarner's injury mean in Fantasy and what potential replacement options...
-
Week 4: Ranking two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start possibilities off the waiver wire this week. Scott White shares...
-
Things to know: Week 4 storylines
The schedule. The matchups. Strikeout trends. Velocity tidbits. Chris Towers runs you through...
-
Danny Duffy: Ace or a wild card?
Depending on how you look at him, you can be optimistic or pessimistic about Danny Duffy's...
-
Podcast: Legit-O-Meter, Week 4
Nearly three weeks in, it might be time to cut some players loose. Should you be dropping guys...