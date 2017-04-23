Andriese allowed three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings during Sunday's loss to Houston. He did not factor into the decision.

The long ball did Andriese in Sunday, as the two home runs he surrendered accounted for all three runs he allowed. It's been an ongoing problem this year, too, as Andriese has been taken deep in each start and five times total through just 19 innings. With a 5.26 FIP and mediocre 7.88 K/9, it's probably best to view the 27-year-old righty as a matchup-based option. A date with the Blue Jays lines up next for Andriese, and considering Toronto's offensive struggles, he could be a potential low-priced flier in daily contests and streaming option in seasonal settings.