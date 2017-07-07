Rays' Matt Andriese: Plays catch Friday
Andriese played catch for the first time since fracturing his hip in early June, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Andriese was finally able to get rid of his crutches this week and starting the beginning of his rehab by playing catch prior to the game against Boston on Friday. The right-hander still has a long ways to go before he can begin a rehab assignment in the minors, but this was a necessary step before lengthening the throwing distance over the course of the next week.
