Rays' Matt Andriese: Sharp in win over Tigers
Andriese (1-0) held the Tigers to a single run on four hits and a walk over six innings Tuesday, striking out five en route to a 5-1 win.
After a season-opening dud against the Blue Jays, he's turned in consecutive six-inning, one-run games; however, he's also given up a homer in each start, which is rather out of character for Andriese. This was a good outing, but don't overreact to his 3.38 ERA; Andriese hasn't proven to be anything more than an approximately league-average starter on the whole.
More News
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Allows one run in no-decision•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Labors through four innings Friday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Gives up six earned runs Sunday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Throws 86 pitches against Triple-A squad•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Gets into fourth inning Wednesday•
-
Rays' Matt Andriese: Uneven effort in Friday start•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...