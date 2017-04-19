Andriese (1-0) held the Tigers to a single run on four hits and a walk over six innings Tuesday, striking out five en route to a 5-1 win.

After a season-opening dud against the Blue Jays, he's turned in consecutive six-inning, one-run games; however, he's also given up a homer in each start, which is rather out of character for Andriese. This was a good outing, but don't overreact to his 3.38 ERA; Andriese hasn't proven to be anything more than an approximately league-average starter on the whole.