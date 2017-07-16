Andriese (hip) expects to start throwing off the mound at Tropicana Field by the end of next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The rehabbing right-hander is currently with the team in Anaheim since he was at home in California during the All-Star break. Andriese began playing catch on July 7 and has progressed to the point where he'll be able to take the next step in his recovery soon. The 27-year-old last pitched on June 10, when he exited an outing versus the Athletics after one inning with what was termed a groin strain at the time.