Rays' Matt Andriese: To start throwing off mound soon
Andriese (hip) expects to start throwing off the mound at Tropicana Field by the end of next week, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The rehabbing right-hander is currently with the team in Anaheim since he was at home in California during the All-Star break. Andriese began playing catch on July 7 and has progressed to the point where he'll be able to take the next step in his recovery soon. The 27-year-old last pitched on June 10, when he exited an outing versus the Athletics after one inning with what was termed a groin strain at the time.
