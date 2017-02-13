Rays Vice President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom stated that Duffy (heel) should be good to go for spring training, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

This is a very good sign, as it seems to confirm reports from December that the infielder was running ahead of schedule in his rehab process from surgery in September. As long as everything goes as planned during Grapefruit League action, Duffy should act primarily as Tampa Bay's starting shortstop during the 2017 campaign.