Rays' Matt Duffy: Begins running program Tuesday
Duffy (heel) started a running program Thursday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy still sits without a firm timetable for return, but it seems that he's beginning to take strides toward his season debut. More information on his return date should become clear once he gets back to baseball activities, but in the meantime, Tim Beckham and Daniel Robertson will man shortstop.
