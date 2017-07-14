Duffy (heel) is expected to resume baseball activities when the Rays return from their current road trip on July 21, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It would be a momentous development for the oft-injured infielder, whose recovery has been a series of fits and starts. Duffy underwent a procedure on June 23 that removed a calcium deposit from his injured heel and was expected to potentially eliminate the persistent discomfort he'd been experiencing; given the latest development, it appears that the surgery may have been pivotal to getting Duffy's rehab back on the right track.