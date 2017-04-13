Duffy (heel) is working out daily at Tropicana Field but still doesn't have a definitive timetable for his 2017 debut, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Duffy's slow recovery from heel surgery has been the subject of a bit of hand-wringing, and the shorstop apparently still lacks sufficient strength in the area to contemplate a return to action. Tim Beckham and rookie Daniel Robertson continue to man the position for the Rays in Duffy's stead.

