Rays' Matt Duffy: Ramping up activity
Duffy (heel) fielded groundballs, took full batting practice and ran on the field prior to Wednesday's game, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. "It went really well and feels good," Duffy said.
Duffy was recently cleared to begin a running program and he continues to ramp up his activity with no reported issues. The heel injury has been an ongoing problem for Duffy -- he underwent surgery in September after missing a significant portion of the 2016 season. A timetable for his return to the big-league team remains uncertain, but Duffy figures to take on the primary role at shortstop once he is back to full health.
