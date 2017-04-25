Rays' Matt Duffy: Traveling with team as rehab continues
Duffy (heel) is traveling with the team and continuing onfield work during the current road trip, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Duffy has been trending in the right direction lately, having resumed full batting practice and a running program last week. However, he's yet to run full speed or on the bases, so a mid-to-late May return remains the most optimistic prognosis at present.
