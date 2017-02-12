Eovaldi agreed to a two-year deal with the Rays on Sunday, Buster Olney of ESPN reports.

Eovaldi is slated to miss the entire 2017 season as he continues recovering from Tommy John surgery, so the acquisition does little to bolster his fantasy value this season. He'll earn $2 million for the upcoming campaign, while the Rays have a club option for the 2018 season.

