Rays' Nathan Eovaldi: Hits new benchmark in rehab
Eovaldi (elbow) threw from halfway up the mound for the first time in his rehab Friday, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Eovaldi will miss the entire 2017 campaign due to August 2016 Tommy John surgery, but he continues to make steady progress in his recovery. The 27-year-old will try to resuscitate his career during spring training next season assuming his rehab continues at the same pace.
