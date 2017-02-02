Franklin is a candidate to take over the Rays' currently vacant second base job this coming spring, Bill Chastain of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old infielder put together a career-best slash line of .270/.328/.443 over 174 at-bats last season, posting his best homer (12) and RBI (45) totals since his 2013 rookie campaign in the process. Franklin saw action at first base, second base, shortstop and both corner outfield spots in 2016, while also putting in six games as the DH, a testament to his considerable versatility. With the trade of Logan Forsythe to the Dodgers on Jan. 23, the starting second base job could come down to Franklin and the talented but inconsistent Tim Beckham this spring.