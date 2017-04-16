Bourjos is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Bourjos has regularly seen starts against left-handed pitching this season, but he'll surprisingly be left on the bench Sunday, despite southpaw Drew Pomeranz taking the mound for the Red Sox. In place of Bourjos, Corey Dickerson will move over from his usual designated hitter spot to cover left field.