Bourjos was placed on the 10-day disabled list Tuesday due to tennis elbow, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It's unclear when the issue cropped up, but it may be part of the reason why he sat out six of the past eight games and went hitless in the only two games he managed to appear in. No word has come forth on how much time Bourjos will miss due to this ailment, but the Rays opted to bolster their bullpen in his stead by calling up Hunter Wood and Chih-Wei Hu from the minors.