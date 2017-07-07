Bourjos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

The veteran outfielder's 360-foot shot to left off Chris Sale in the fifth snapped a 1-1 tie and represented his first homer since June 8. Bourjos continues to be reasonably productive in his part-time role, and he's opened July by hitting in three of his first four games. Factoring in Thursday's round tripper, Bourjos is slashing .247/.300/.441 and has nine extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple, four homers) over 100 plate appearances.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast