Bourjos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Red Sox.

The veteran outfielder's 360-foot shot to left off Chris Sale in the fifth snapped a 1-1 tie and represented his first homer since June 8. Bourjos continues to be reasonably productive in his part-time role, and he's opened July by hitting in three of his first four games. Factoring in Thursday's round tripper, Bourjos is slashing .247/.300/.441 and has nine extra-base hits (four doubles, one triple, four homers) over 100 plate appearances.