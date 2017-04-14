Bourjos went 1-for-3 with a solo home run during Thursday's loss to the Yankees.

Bourjos wasn't even in the starting lineup and has just 12 plate appearances for the season. He entered the game following Mallex Smith's exit due to hamstring tightness, and the veteran could be in line for an uptick in playing time if Smith is forced to miss time. Additional at-bats would provide a fleeting value boost for Bourjos, but he's more of an AL-only flier than a target in mixed leagues, especially since he hasn't been a threat to pile up the stolen bases since early in his career.