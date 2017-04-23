Rays' Peter Bourjos: Two-run single in Saturday's win
Bourjos entered Saturday's victory over the Astros as a pinch-hitter in the sixth inning and went 1-for-2 with a two-run single.
The veteran hit for Kevin Kiermaier in the sixth with the bases jammed and delivered, smacking a single to center that plated Shane Peterson and Tim Beckham to extend the Rays' lead to 6-3 at the time. Bourjos hasn't been able to generate much offense this season in his 20 at-bats, as his average stands at an even .200 and he has only one extra-base hit, a solo home run, to his name thus far.
