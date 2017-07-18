Rays' Rickie Weeks: Arrives in Durham on Monday
Weeks (shoulder, hand) arrived at Triple-A Durham on Monday and could play in his first rehab game Tuesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The veteran began working out upon his arrival in anticipation of his rehab assignment, which is likely to last the remainder of this week at a minimum. After a particularly sluggish start to the season that saw his average dip as low as .163 on May 5, Weeks had started to show some life offensively, as he'd slashed .271/.327/.396 in 52 plate appearances across the subsequent 17 games prior to his injury.
