Weeks has a bone bruise on his shoulder but doesn't expect to go on the DL, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Weeks was involved in a nasty collision with Brett Gardner that forced both of them out of the game, though it appears the 34-year-old escaped what could have been a serious injury. He doesn't expect to have to go on the disabled list, but he should be considered day-to-day until the Rays release more on his status.