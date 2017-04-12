Rays' Rickie Weeks: Dealing with bone bruise
Weeks has a bone bruise on his shoulder but doesn't expect to go on the DL, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Weeks was involved in a nasty collision with Brett Gardner that forced both of them out of the game, though it appears the 34-year-old escaped what could have been a serious injury. He doesn't expect to have to go on the disabled list, but he should be considered day-to-day until the Rays release more on his status.
