Rays' Rickie Weeks: Draws third straight start
Weeks will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and bat seventh in the order Monday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
The Rays are short on healthy outfielders with Colby Rasmus (groin) and Mallex Smith (hamstring) on the disabled list, so Corey Dickerson will slot into left field Monday, opening up the DH spot for Weeks. It's the third straight start for Weeks, but he hasn't done much yet to prove deserving of the extra playing time. He's recorded three hits and 10 strikeouts over 17 at-bats this season.
