Weeks left Wednesday's game with neck and right shoulder soreness, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.

He was involved in a nasty collision with Brett Gardner, but so far it appears he has escaped without any concussion symptoms. Weeks should be considered day-to-day and Logan Morrison should continue to get the bulk of the starts at first base.

