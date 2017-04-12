Rays' Rickie Weeks: Exits with neck, shoulder soreness
Weeks left Wednesday's game with neck and right shoulder soreness, MLB.com's Bryan Hoch reports.
He was involved in a nasty collision with Brett Gardner, but so far it appears he has escaped without any concussion symptoms. Weeks should be considered day-to-day and Logan Morrison should continue to get the bulk of the starts at first base.
