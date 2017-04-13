Weeks (shoulder) is out of the lineup Thursday, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports.

He likely wouldn't have gotten the start even if he were healthy, as the Rays are facing righty Luis Severino. Logan Morrison is starting at first base and hitting sixth. Weeks suffered a bone bruise on his shoulder and also experienced neck soreness after the collision with Brett Gardner at first base Wednesday. He does not expect to need a DL stint, according to SB Nation's Mark A. Suleymanov, and should be considered day-to-day. The next lefty the Rays face will be Chris Sale in Boston on Saturday, so that would likely be the soonest Weeks could return.