Rays' Rickie Weeks: Hits first homer of season Wednesday before exit
Weeks (shoulder) went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run before exiting Wednesday's 8-4 loss to the Yankees due to a collision at first base.
Weeks hit out of the cleanup spot and opened the scoring on the day in the first inning with a 391-foot two-run shot to left off Yankees starter Jordan Montgomery. It was Weeks' first homer of the season and the veteran's third hit overall. The 34-year-old has proven to be a positive addition throughout spring and in the early going of the regular season, so reports that he'll apparently avoid the disabled list with the bone bruise he suffered in the collision is certainly welcome news.
