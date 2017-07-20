Rays' Rickie Weeks: Hits safely in first rehab outing
Weeks (shoulder, hand) went 1-for-3 with a run and two strikeouts for Triple-A Durham against Indianapolis on Wednesday.
It was the first game of what will likely be a one-week rehab for Weeks, who played first base and hit second. The veteran was sidelined for over a month, but a week's worth of at-bats should be sufficient to help him shake the majority of the rust off.
