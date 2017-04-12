Rays' Rickie Weeks: Leaves after collision at first base
Weeks left Wednesday's game against the Yankees in the bottom of the sixth inning after being involved in a collision at first base with Brett Gardner.
He was attempting to field a poorly thrown ball to first base, and was drawn into Gardner's line and the two collided painfully before the runner got to the bag. Weeks appeared to take the brunt of the collision, and may need to go into concussion protocol as a result. This was just Weeks' third career start at first base. He was replaced by Logan Morrison.
More News
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Expects to avoid DL•
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Hits first homer of season Wednesday before exit•
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Dealing with bone bruise•
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Exits with neck, shoulder soreness•
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Logging first start of season•
-
Rays' Rickie Weeks: Earns Opening Day roster spot•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...