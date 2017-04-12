Weeks left Wednesday's game against the Yankees in the bottom of the sixth inning after being involved in a collision at first base with Brett Gardner.

He was attempting to field a poorly thrown ball to first base, and was drawn into Gardner's line and the two collided painfully before the runner got to the bag. Weeks appeared to take the brunt of the collision, and may need to go into concussion protocol as a result. This was just Weeks' third career start at first base. He was replaced by Logan Morrison.