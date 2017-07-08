Weeks (shoulder/hand) is close to starting a minor-league rehab assignment, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

The veteran has been sidelined for nearly a full month and was slashing .216/.321/.340 before his right shoulder impingement necessitated the move to the disabled list. Weeks started 12 games at first base and 17 at designated hitter to open the season, and he'd presumably return to both roles in some capacity upon activation.