Weeks (shoulder) is back in the lineup as the Rays' designated hitter for Saturday's game against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay TImes reports.

After missing two games with some shoulder discomfort, Weeks will dig back in Saturday and bat cleanup against lefty Chris Sale. The fact that Weeks is back in the lineup is certainly an encouraging sign, but there's no word yet on when he'll be able to get back to playing first base.