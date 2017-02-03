Weeks signed a minor league deal with the Rays on Friday that includes an invitation to spring training, the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin reports.

He was predominantly used as a left fielder and pinch hitter with the Diamondbacks last season, and from a real life standpoint, he was a replacement level player (0.1 fWAR). His .239 average, nine home runs and five steals were of little use in fantasy leagues. The Rays already have very crowded outfield and designated hitter situations, so Weeks is likely to spend most of 2017 serving as organizational depth.