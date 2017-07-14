Play

Weeks (shoulder/hand) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Durham next week, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

It appears the veteran is finally ready to return to game action after having been sidelined since June 9. Given the amount of time he's been out, Weeks is likely to play multiple games with the Bulls before a return to the major-league club.

