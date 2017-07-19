Rays' Rickie Weeks: To begin rehab assignment Wednesday
Weeks (shoulder, hand) will begin his rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham on Wednesday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Weeks has been on the disabled list since June 9 but is finally ready to attack the final hurdle in his rehab program. If his assignment goes off without a hitch, he'll likely rejoin the Rays in the next week or so.
